Rebah Rose Miller, 71, formerly of Watertown, passed away Friday February 19th, 2021 at the Oneida Center in Utica where she had resided.
There are no services. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
She is survived by her children Dawn Gleason, twins Kevin and Ken Gleason, a stepson Justin Miller and daughter Leoni Miller; 5 grandchildren; a brother Roger Marcellus. A brother Richard Marcellus predeceased her.
She was born April 3, 1949, a daughter to Ivan and Edith Stowell Marcellus. Rebah was raised in Gouverneur and was educated in Gouverneur schools.
Rebah held various jobs after raising her children. She had a bubbly, outgoing and fun-loving personality. She loved being at the beach.
