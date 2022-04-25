Rebecca A. Gardner, Watertown, passed away Thursday, April 21st. She was 48 years old. Calling hours will be 1:00pm - 3:00pm Wednesday, April 27th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Rebecca A. Gardner
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
