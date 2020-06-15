Rebecca “Becky” Jane Henderson (Ashley), 54 of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away following a lengthy battle due to complications from successful heart transplant on Friday June 5, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic in Weston Florida. She was surrounded by family as she passed. Arrangements are incomplete at this time due to current health concerns and in keeping with state restricted regulations. Family will be honoring Becky at a Celebration of Life service to be held on Sunday, July 26th at her daughter Karissa’s residence.
Born August 6, 1965 in Pembroke, KY, daughter of Gerald Ashley and Angeline (Pomeroy) Custer. She lived in Hopkinsville, KY until moving to Massena with her father at the age of 8. Becky was a 1985 graduate of Massena Central High School. She was married on August 2, 1986 at St. Patricks Church in Hogansburg, to Ricky Henderson of Brasher Iron Works.
Becky is survived by her significant other, Jose Monroy of Bonita Springs, Florida; two brothers Mr. Anthony and Helen Foster of Pensacola, Florida, and Mr. Gerald and Lori Ashley of Winthrop; a sister Janie Russell of Clarksville, TN; four children, Heather Soulia (Henderson) of Brasher Iron Works, Mrs. Karissa Shirley (Henderson) of Massena, Patrick Moore of North Bangor, and Morgan Moore of Fort Myers, Florida. She is also survived by four grandsons; Logan, Tanner, Ricky, Matthew; a granddaughter Addison; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Rebecca was predeceased by; her husband, Ricky Henderson, age 36, and son Travis age 4, who died tragically in a house fire in Brasher Iron Works on November 22, 1993; her sister Terry Howell, age 41, of Kentucky; her father Gerald Ashley of Massena; and her mother Angeline Custer (Pomeroy) of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Becky moved to Florida permanently in 2008 to fulfill a lifelong dream of living in the Sunshine State. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, shopping, playing yahtzee, collecting knick-knacks, the beach, and puzzles. Donations in her memory can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
