Daytona Beach Florida: The family of Rebecca (Fifield) Fiacco age 67, formerly of Massena are saddened to report her passing on Saturday April 2, 2022. Rebecca was surrounded by her loving husband and family.
Rebecca was born in Ogdensburg on July 27, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Howard Jr. and Lula “Halladay” Fifield. A graduate of Heuvelton High School. Rebecca worked for the NYS Department of Corrections for 34 years retiring in 2009 as a Deputy Superintendent of Administration.
Rebecca was an avid gardener and a founding member of the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Walk, she was also an officer of the Canton Chapter of ZONTA. Rebecca was also the state ambassador of the STAR Motorcycle Club. Rebecca loved camping and outdoor activities especially if she could do them with her family and beloved grandchildren she always had a smile on her face.
Rebecca is survived by her loving husband Philip Fiacco; two daughters Morgan and Daniel Pierce of Rodman, NY; Nichole Fiacco of Copenhagen NY. She is also survived by three brothers , Gary Fifield of Ogdensburg, NY; Everett and Judy Fifield of Deltona FL; Orval Fifield of Plattsburgh, NY. She is also survived two sisters Terry Fifield of Dannemora, NY and Jacqueline Fifield and her lifelong companion Robert Rotonde. She is survived by four grandchildren. Marcus and Brayden Pierce; and Maxwell and Leah Kimball. Several nieces and nephews survive as well.
Rebecca was predeceased by one brother William Fifield of DePeyster, NY and a sister Penny Rooker of Star Lake NY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Walk Fund, Hope Lodge of Burlington Vermont and the Eleanor B. Daniels Fund
A private service of Christian burial will take place at the family’s convenience with the Reverend Mark Reilly officiating. There will be no Public calling hours.
The family has entrusted the arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.
Family and friends are encouraged to share photos, memories and condolences online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
