On Aug.6th, Rebecca W. (Davis) Spooner, 93, passed away in Middletown CT, where she lived for the last 4 & 1/2 years. She was born on Oct 13th, 1927 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Robert and Luvenia (Kelly) Davis. She was predeceased by her husband, Claude (Jack) Spooner; her daughter Rebecca Sue Spooner; siblings; Frances Perkins, Letha Mae Kendrix, Dolly Manville and Robert Wayne Davis. She spent her youth in Bonifay Florida. Betty and Jack worked at Saint Lawrence State Hospital for many years, She was devout in her faith and active in Saint Mary’s Church and The Legion of Mary
She cherished visits from her family: son Robert (Mary), children: Eric (Kelly), Nathan (Amy) and daughter Stacey Centurelli; son Thomas (Tedi), children: MaryEllen Mendez (Miguel), Matt (Jennifer). Her pride & joy were her Great grandchildren: Molly, Jack, Paige, Lily, Christopher, Emilio, Ava, Ben, Ryan, Gabriel: and great, great grands; Jayden, Giovani & Jace. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. They could always look forward to her specialties of banana bread, pies, cakes, Texas chili & chicken & dumplings, to name a few! If friends stopped by, you didn’t get away without at least a cup of coffee! Some of her passions were tending her beautiful flowers, following the Yankees and sewing. No matter how she felt, when asked, her response was, “I’m fine”.
A mass of Christian Burial will take place on Aug, 27 @ 12 noon at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Ogdensburg NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Mary’s Legion of Mary, Ogdensburg or your favorite charity.
