Reginald D. Barber passed away on February 4, 2021 after his 85th birthday on February 1st. He was predeceased by his parents Chester & Pauline Barber, brother Robert Barber, sister Carol (Krey) Sainato & grandchildren Benjamin & Sara.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Carolyn E Barber. They were married December 21, 1958 in Watertown NY. Also survived by daughter Debra Bigness (Chris), Rene Panosian (Michael) & son Martin Barber. Grandchildren Joshua, Stephen & Stephanie as well as great grandchildren Alexis & Silas. Also survived by sister Diane Gallo & several nieces.
Reg graduated from Watertown High School in 1954 & was also in the Navy Reserves. He enlisted in the Navy for 3 years serving in the Mediterranean. He then joined the Air Force in 1958, attending technical school for various aircraft and for the next 19 years he served in the Far East including Vietnam where he was crew chief of the C130 airplanes. He was a dedicated career man and we thank him for his service to the United States of America.
After retiring from the military in 1976, he was hired at Miller Brewing Company in Fulton, NY where he worked as a boilerman and waste treatment management. After the plant closed in 1994, he and his wife enjoyed several years of traveling through the United States & Europe.
He spent his last years in Ohio receiving medical treatment for Parkinsons/Palsey disease from the Wright Patterson VA. He was a wonderful husband, father & grandfather. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family as he went to see the Lord.
There will be a memorial service in early June at Sanfords Corner Cemetery in Calcium, NY where he will be laid to rest.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.