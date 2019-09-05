Massena - Reginald W. Tyo, 68, passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. Following his wishes there will be no public calling hours, arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Military Honors will be Sunday, September 15th at 1 pm at the “Veteran Memorial Walk” on the St. Regis River at the A-4 Skyhawk on Factory Street, Brasher Falls. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the American Legion Post -514 in Winthrop.
Reggie was born on February 11, 1951 in Massena, son of the late Reginald D. and Aletha (Hawkins) Tyo. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central where he played football, basketball and baseball. He continued to play baseball with the Tri Town Triplets, earning both league and team awards. He played softball with the Helena House Old Timers and in 1988 he had the opportunity to play with Eddie Faeiner of The King and his Court softball team. He coached the women’s softball team, the Helena House Honey’s.
He served in the U. S. Army from 1969 to 1975. He worked at General Motors in Massena for 26 ½ years, where he was a pipe fitter then retired from Health Safety Ergonomics on August 1, 2003. At one time he was a member of the Helena Fire Department. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and was a past member of the Vietnam Veterans MC. He was a member of the Norwood American Legion Post -68 and the AmVets Post -4 in Massena, where he was on the Rifle Squad.
Reggie had an outgoing personality which won him many friendships throughout his life. He was a proud Dad of three daughters and knew the pride of being a grandpa. His life ended too early but the memories of his dancing, laughter, smiles and fun times will not be forgotten.
He is survived by three daughters; Tracy Tyo of Brasher Falls, Tara and Kansas Cook of Hogansburg and Colleen and Spencer Haggett of Brasher Falls, his siblings; Judy and Jim Durant of Helena, Jack and Peggy Tyo of Norfolk and Tom and Donna Tyo of Syracuse, grandchildren; Cheyenne and Johnny Skidders, Tekoma Spring Cole, Sunilaya Stream Cole, Rarontawaks Nytwind Cole, Laken Cook, Heron Cook, Costas Cook, Chandler Haggett, Mia Margaret Haggett, and Molly Haggett, great grandchildren; CJ Skidders, Myan Loran and Nile Benedict, several nieces and nephews. One brother, Gary Reginal Tyo predeceased him on January 16, 2013.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to AmVets Post -4 or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc., 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
