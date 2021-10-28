BROCKPORT—A Mass of Christian Burial for Renace A. “Renny” Yorker, 55, a resident of Brockport and formerly of Colton, will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. There will be a luncheon after the service at St. Patrick’s Church and all are free to come and share some memories. Renny passed away on October 23, 2021. She is survived by her partner and long-time companion, James Lorback and step-son Eric Lorback of Brockport NY; her brothers, Jeffrey A. Regan of South Colton, NY & Scott E. (Jodi) Regan of Niagara Falls as well as several aunts and uncles. She had 8 nieces & nephews & 18 great-nieces & nephews. Renny was pre-deceased by her parents, a brother Timothy Regan and a sister, Jennifer Regan.
Born in Potsdam NY on June 6th 1966 to the late John Harold and Dona LaPoint Regan, she graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School 1984. In her free time, Renny really loved and enjoyed being with her Brittany Spaniel dogs and Playing and following her favorite sports teams, She was competitive in all aspects of life and enjoyed being around family and friends. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the Wilmot Cancer Center in Rochester, NY or to any charity of Choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Renace A. “Renny” Yorker.
