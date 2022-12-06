Renea Cook, 64, of Bombay, N.Y., passed away at her home on November 28, 2022.
Born on July 10, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Philip J. and Sandra E. Bushey Mainville.
After graduating high school, Renea attended Mater Dei College. She worked in corrections, and lastly as a TSA Agent in Massena and Ogdensburg Airports.
She married Dennis Cook. He predeceased her. She was also predeceased by a half-brother, Christopher Brewton.
Survivors include her daughters; Heather Marie Cook and Denise Leigh Cook, both of Cornwall, Ont., a brother; Jeffrey Mainville of San Francisco, CA., a half-sister Cindy Brewton of Georgia and a chosen sister, Pamela Tarbell. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Bradon, Sacora, Cody, Ava Leigh, Sheldon, Elias, Justice and Kataliyah.
Renea was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
However grateful, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the local rescue squad of your choice.
Calling hours will be held at Cappiello-McKenzie and Cosgrove Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon. Following the wake, a graveside service will take place at the Old St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Covington, N.Y.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Cappiello-McKenzie & Cosgrove Funeral Home in Fort Covington. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
