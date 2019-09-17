Renee M. Miranda, age 63, of Rome, passed away on September 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.
She was born on July 26, 1956 in Clayton, the daughter of the late Otis and Dorothy McDonald Reff. On December 17, 1993, she was united in marriage to Steven Miranda. She worked as a LPN for Hospice, serving Central and Northern New York for many years.
Renee was a humble, caring person and a friend to many. She made her house a true home, where everyone was welcomed and people enjoyed going. She enjoyed the Can-Am Speedway races with her children and grandchildren. She was also very proud that she was high school classmates with the Bouchard brothers who were members of the band, Blue Oyster Cult.
Renee is survived by her husband, Steven; two sons, Jared (Stefani) Miranda, and Randy David; a step-daughter, Heather (Bob) Catanzaro; her grandchildren, Cameron, Piper, Dakotah, Michael, Lucas, and Miranda; a sister, Bonnie (Gerald) Higgins; several nieces and nephews; and special family members, the Staple/Watkins Clan. She was predeceased by a brother, Nick Reff.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family Burial will be in Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date.
There are no calling hours. Please offer online condolences at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
