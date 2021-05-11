Ret. Lt. Col. JT King, age 97,of Seminole, FL and Dexter, NY, passed away on May 3, 2021 at Bay Pines VA hospital. Born in Laurel Hill, FL on August 12, 1923 to the late James Monroe King and Mattie King and was raised in Gainesville, FL. JT served in WWII as a Marine in the Pacific campaign. He met his wife of 65 years Bessie King (nee Kerske) while they were both serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. After this time, he obtained his law degree at the University of Florida. He also served in the Vietnam War in Saigon. After retirement, he transitioned to a career with local and NY State Government. JT loved gardening, boating, traveling, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Marguerite King (nee Kerske) and his daughter, Janice C. King. He is survived by his three sons, James T. King Jr., John J. King, and Jerry Paul King; daughter, Janet E. King Bower; and his brother, James “Bub” King. Visitation will be held on May 13, 2021 from 9-11AM at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home - 38th Avenue location, with a burial at Florida National Cemetery to follow at 2PM.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Disabled Veterans of America in honor of JT. To view his online guestbook, visit AndersonMcQueen.com
