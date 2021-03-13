RET SFC Frank F. Davis, 70 of Carthage, NY was born on 11 October 1950 and passed away on 08 March 2021.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Billie Jo Davis; brother, Richard Davis; sister, Linda Ward; daughters, Amber Greene (Edward Greene, Jr.), Jennifer Bradley (Thomas Bradley II) and Brie Bushaw (Wes Melton); grandchildren, Roger Moffitt, Jessica Greene, Samantha Greene, Kristen Bradley, Brittney Davis, Nicole Greene, Tiffany Bradley, Brandon Bushaw, Trevor Melton, Lauren Greene, Dylan Bushaw and Edward Greene III; great grandchildren, Lillian Moffitt, Paisley Moffitt, Jaylen Greene, Gracelyn Moffitt and Luna Brady, along with several nieces and nephews.
Frank was part of the Carthage Rescue Squad. He began his military service in Vietnam. He served over 20 years in the Army. During his military career, he received several awards to include a Purple Heart. Frank also served as a Carthage Volunteer Firefighter from 1996 until 2005.
A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:00pm at Faith Memorial Park in Madison, AL. The service will be Facebook Live Streamed for those unable to attend on Valhalla Funeral Home and Valhalla Memory Gardens Huntsville, AL Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.