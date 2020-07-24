Canton- Rett Howard Radway, Jr., 91, of Potter Road, Canton died July 24, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.
A memorial service will be held in the future when all family may attend. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted with Rett’s care and arrangements.
Rett was born at home on the Radway Homestead in Canton on April 17, 1929. He was a son of the late, Rett, Sr. and Ethel Valentine Mack Radway and graduated from Canton High School, where he played football with his cousin Roger Huntley.
He was employed as a night watchman for St. Lawrence County. Rett also ran the family dairy farm on the Potter Road. The homestead has been in the Radway name since 1837.
He was married to Eileen Gilson in 1951 and later to Pauline Tyo. Both marriages ended in divorce.
Surviving are his son Randy (Doreen) Radway of Canton; three daughters, Brenda Radway Sewak of Jacksonville, AL, Taffy (Lee Chase) Cameron of Rensselaer Falls NY and Mary Jean (Tom) Trombley of Gaston, SC; six grandchildren, Erin Radway, Christopher (Elle) Radway and family, Sarah-Beth (Ben) Nichols, Emmie (Kelly) Oakes and family, Jason Cameron (Deborah Morgan) and family and Robert (Ashley) Cameron and family; and one sister, Anna May Denny of Adams Center, NY.
Rett was predeceased by one grandson, James Rett Radway.
Rett was a past member of Canton Club and Gulf Brook Hunting Club. Some of his many interests included hunting, fishing, playing cards, gardening, woodworking and going to auctions.
