A memorial service for the Rev. Dora Jean Schneider will be at First United Methodist Church, 236 Mullin Street in Watertown on Sunday, November 7 at 4:00 in the afternoon.
Rev. Schneider died on December 3, 2020, after being hospitalized for several years. She had been pastor at First UMC for nine years prior to being transferred to Rome, NY. Previously she had been pastor of United Methodist Churches in Canton, Fulton, Cape Vincent and Three Mile Bay.
She was born in Lewis County in 1940 and taught school there for many years. She entered the ministry in 1980 and graduated from the Drew University Seminary in 1984. She received a Doctor of Ministry from Drew in 1994.
Everyone is invited to participate and remember Dora in this service. Refreshments will be served following.
