WATERTOWN – Rev. Dr. Dora J. Schneider, 80, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown.
It is with great sadness that the family of Dora Jeanne Schneider announce her passing Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY where she had been a resident for some time.
Dora was born the second child of Timothy and Jennie (Honer) Schneider on October 21st, 1940. She graduated from Beaver River Central School. She then attended Potsdam College, attaining her teaching credentials. She taught kindergarten then third grade at Beaver River Central School.
Later, she attended Drew University Seminary and then became a Methodist minister, serving congregations in several Northern and Central New York for nearly 30 years. She earned her Doctor of Divinity from University of Chicago and eventually retiring from the United Methodist Church in Rome, New York in 2011.
Dora is survived by her sister-in-law Fay J Schneider and her nephews:
Jon, with his significant other Katrina Mausolf who live in Bristol, TN; Randall, his wife Linda in Greenville, SC and their son Timothy; Erich, his wife Margaret in Traveler’s Rest SC and their sons Ethan, Luke and daughter Erica; Kurt, his wife Katy in Greenville, SC and their daughter Ellery
Dora’s mother Jennie, father Timothy and brother Frederick passed away before her.
Dora had been married to Ron Thomas, of Croghan, NY and Peter Schlicting.
Dora greatly enjoyed helping people whenever she could. As a teacher, she nurtured and aided her students not only to learn the lessons on the curriculum but also to work out other issues within their lives to help them become better adults. She was one to work to organize and help to aid with works to help the people in the communities she lived and served in. Always moving and focused on helping others, she rarely took time for herself. When she did, it was often at the cabin she owned at Hyde Lake in Eastern Jefferson County where she gardened, boated and entertained.
Dora’s family delight in hearing stories from family and of her time with others and would enjoy that those stories may be told by anyone she touched in remembrance of her life. She had a vibrant personality and her presence was felt by all around her while she worked to aid those around her and make her community better when ever possible.
In lieu of any gifts to the family, please make a donation to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are incomplete, with expected burial in the Spring.
Dora was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease which led to her stay in Samaritan Keep Home before her passing. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
