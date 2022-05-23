Rev. Edward F. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Camillus, passed away Sunday at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born in Rochester, he was a 1949 graduate of the University of Rochester and 1952 graduate of the General Theological Seminary in NYC. He served in the Episcopal Church from 1952 to 1991, including St. Paul’s Church in Angelica, St. Phillip’s Church in Belmont, St. Paul’s Church in Indianapolis, IN, St. James Church in Sedro-Woolley, St. Luke’s Church in Seattle and St. Hilda’s Church in Meadowdale, NY. Following his return to the East Coast, he served at Trinity Church in Gouverneur for eight years and Christ Church in Walton for 16 years. After retiring in 1991, he served at St. Thomas Church in No. Syracuse, Zion Church in Rome, and St. Luke’s Church in Camillus. Rev. Caldwell was an Army veteran of World War II. A member of the Syracuse Chapter of the English-Speaking Union, he was a lifetime member of ARC and also a member of the Mason Lodge 559 in Walton, Rotary Club in Washington and former president of the Gouverneur Luncheon Club. He was active in ministerial associations locally as well as in Gouverneur and Walton. Rev. Caldwell was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, the former Dorothy Walsh, in 2000; son, Edward “Jerry” G. Caldwell, in 2015; and parents, Francis and Winifred. Surviving are his children, Joyanne S. O’Donnell of Auburn, Ronald D. Caldwell of Syracuse, and Meredee A. (Joseph F. Colomb) Caldwell of Watertown; grandchildren, Brody and Cailin O’Donnell, Joshua and Emily Caldwell; and several cousins. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, May 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. Services will be Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5402 W. Genesee St., Camillus. Rev. Caldwell will be laid to rest with his beloved wife on Wednesday, June 1 at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Warners. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5402 W. Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031, or Episcopal Relief and Development, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058. Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com
Rev. Edward F. Caldwell
May 01, 1926 - May 22, 2022
