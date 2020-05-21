Rev. Harland G. McGill, 91, of Brewerton, N.Y. passed peacefully May 14, 2020 at the V.A. Hospital in Syracuse.
Harland served in the Army Air Corp. from 1948-1953. He also served at Hancock Field as Auxiliary Chaplain from 1981 untill the base closed. For over 50 years, Harland served as pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Brewerton; Colosse Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Baldwinsville finally retiring in 2007. He enjoyed singing, playing trumpet, driving his 1936 Ford custom truck named “Lollipop” to Nationals and local car shows and being with family.
Harland is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Ruth (Kinney) McGill. He is survived by his children Marcia (Steven Muscarella), Matthew (Denise) & Mark; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Services will be held privately for family. A burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park and a celebration of Harland’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.watsontraub.com for Online Guest Book.
