CARTHAGE --- The Rev. Harry R. Little, 92, of Carthage, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 4, 2019, under the care of his daughter Kathy and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY on September 7, 1927, the son of Harry and Arabella Warren Little, he married Ruth Conroy, also of Brooklyn, in 1951. Mrs. Little died in 1975. Father Little graduated from Long Island City High School and was employed by the Royal Globe Insurance Co for 17 years. At that time, he graduated from the George Mercer Jr. School of Theology at the Diocese of Long Island in June of 1962 and was ordained a Priest of the Episcopal Church in December of 1962. He was the Priest in Charge and Curate of several churches on Long Island until 1980, when he became Rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage and Grace Episcopal Church in Copenhagen, until his retirement on January 1, 1990.
Fr. Little also served as a member of the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department, the NYS Fire Chaplains Association, NNY and Jefferson County Fire Associations, the NYS Fire Police Association and the Clergy Association of Central New York.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Kaufman of Carthage and Diane Kenny of Austin, Texas; and his sons and their spouses, John and Linda Little of East Northport NY, and Mark and Candy Little of Saint James NY; along with 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren;
several nieces and nephews; and his sister Florence Stuart of Annapolis, Maryland. His sisters Dorothy LaFazia and Ruth Garry predeceased him.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Copenhagen NY at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He will be buried with his wife at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Maspeth, Queens, NY. The family will receive visitors in Higley Hall of the Church on Monday, December 9, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace Church, Copenhagen, with the purpose of helping local residents and organizations in need, Jefferson County Hospice or the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at
