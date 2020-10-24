Rev. James T. Spenard, O.S.A., long time pastor at St. James Church, Carthage, died on October 8 in Philadelphia, PA following a short illness. Father Spenard was the last and the longest serving Augustinian priest to serve at St James before the parish was turned over to the Diocese of Ogdensburg in 1997.
Father Spenard was born on October 4, 1946 in Waterford, NY. His religious formation was completed at Villanova University and the Washington Theological Coalition. He was ordained to the priesthood in June 1972 at St. Mary’s Church, Waterford.
Fr. Spenard served as an Assistant at St. James Church, Carthage from 1973 to 1977 and returned as pastor in 1979 where he served until 1997. He later served as pastor at St. Augustine’s Church, Troy. Father also served at St. Rita’s Shrine, Philadelphia, PA.
Most Rev. Terry R. LaValley, Bishop of Ogdensburg, will celebrate a Memorial Mass for Father Spenard on Saturday, October 31 at 10am at St. James Church. Rev. Donald A. Robinson, present pastor, will give the homily. The public is invited.
