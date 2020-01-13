Canton- Memorial arrangements for St. Lawrence University Chaplain, Rev. Kathleen Buckley are incomplete and will be announced as soon as available. Rev. Buckley died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with her care.
Rev. Kathleen Buckley
