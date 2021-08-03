Rev. Richard F. Stone, 90, of Canton, NY passed away peacefully in the early evening on July 31, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his loving wife and daughter by his side a few hours earlier
Richard (Dick) was born on February 22, 1931 to Willis and Muriel (Mahoney) Stone in Waterloo, NY. He graduated from Waterloo High School, NY; Grove City College, PA. and Princeton Theology Seminary, NJ. Dick married his wife Jeanne Irland on October 24, 1951 in Seneca Falls, NY.
Dick was ordained on July 10, 1957 by the Presbytery of Geneva-Lyons. He was a minister at the Memorial Presbyterian Church of Bellona, NY, Westminster Presbyterian Church of Hornell, NY and The First Presbyterian Church of Canton, NY (for 30 years) providing healing ministry. Dick served as the Moderator of the Presbytery of Northern New York, the Canton Clergy Organization, and several Ecumenical programs. He also was a member of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, the Kiwanis Club, the Canton Youth Center and several Village, Town and County committees.
Dick began the Church and Community Worker program with Rev Max Coots. He also worked with others founding the St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Festival, both of which are still in existence today.
Following his retirement, Dick attended the Saranac Lake Presbyterian Church and was on several committees which included: Saranac Lake Clergy Association and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He continued to be a member of Kiwanis and was a founding member of the Wild Center in Tupper Lake, NY.
Dick loved God, his family, his ministry to others and world mission. In addition, Dick loved The Adirondacks, outdoors, camping, canoeing and the St. Lawrence River area, all with passion.
Dick is survived by his loving wife Jeanne of Canton, NY, his daughter Lisa (Mike) Stone Ames of Canton, NY, his son Mark Stone (Partner Cathy Boyle) of Overland Park, KS, his sister-in-law Linda (Edward) Flannigan of Savannah, GA, as well as 5 granddaughters, Heather, Lauren, Kimberly, Kristen and Kelly.
Dick was predeceased by his son Kirk, his mother and father, his brother Robert Stone and brother-in-law David Irland.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home, 20 Church Street, Saranac Lake, NY 12983. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday August 6, 2021 at 1:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Saranac Lake with the Pastor JoAnne White officiating. The family welcomes you to join them at The Burial on Saturday August 7, 2021 at 10:00am at the Evergreen Cemetery in Canton, NY. In lieu of Flowers, family and friends wishing to remember Rev. Richard F. Stone may make memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church of Saranac Lake; Shallow Wells of Malawi through the First Presbyterian Church of Saranac Lake or the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern New York in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home. Family and friends can also share a memory, leave a condolence and sign the on-line guestbook at www.fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.