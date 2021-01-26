CANASTOTA, NY – Rev. Robert J. Russell, 73, a resident of Canastota and formerly of Parishville and Rochester NY, passed away peacefully at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse on Friday evening, January 22, 2021 following a short illness. Born in Potsdam NY on September 20, 1947 to the late John R. and Nora Richards Russell, he grew up and graduated from Parishville Central School and Canton ATC. He worked as a sheet metal fabricator for the Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester and later, the Chrysler Corporation in Syracuse for over 20 years. Robert also attended seminary school where he became first a brother and then an ordained deacon. On September 10, 2006 he was installed as bishop overseeing the work of a number of missionary priests on the East Coast. He was also the chaplain for his local UAW Union. His humor and his smile will be forever remembered by the many whose lives were touched by the friendly, outgoing nature of this thoughtful, spiritual and loving man.
Surviving are his loving and supportive wife of 14 years, Mary Jo Miller Russell; two daughters, Donna (Mark) Pacana and Laurie (Timothy) Fiaretti of Rochester; a step-daughter Jeane Miller of North Syracuse; ten grandchildren; a brother David Russell of Massena; two sisters, Evelyn Wells of Grand Rapids, MI and Roselea (Joseph) George of Baldwinsville, as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are with Buck Funeral Home in Colton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the springtime with an announcement published at that time. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert’s memory to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 4897 State Highway 56, PO Box 315, Colton, NY 13625 and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
