Rev. Stephen G. Leehy, of Easthampton, MA died on July 18, 2019 after a brief illness.Rev. Leehy was born in Utica, N.Y. on February 1, 1946, the son of Vernon and Elizabeth Hayes Leehy. The family moved to Black River, N.Y., where Rev. Leehy grew up with his brothers and sister. He attended Black River Elementary School and graduated from Carthage Augustinian Academy in the Class of 1964. After graduating from Wadhams Hall and St. Bernard’s Seminary, he was ordained a priest on May 5, 1973.Rev. Leehy did his graduate work at Catholic University in Washington DC, where he was awarded a degree in Canon Law. Much of his future work as a priest would be devoted to counselling therapy. His main hobby was raising and showing Golden Retrievers.Rev. Leehy is survived by his siblings, Michael (Kheira) of Pittsfield VT, Natalie (Michael) of Providence, RI, Peter (Panida) of Astoria, N.Y. and Larry (Genia) of Clarkston, Michigan. Deceased’s funeral arrangements: A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Church in Black River on Friday, August 23 at 10:00, followed by burial in Black River Cemetery and a reception in the church parish center.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local humane society.
