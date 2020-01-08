Walter MacPherson Jr.
Alexandria Bay, NY – Walter Scott King MacPherson, Jr., 94, of 49 Walton Street, passed away early Thursday morning, January 2 in the year of our Lord 2020, in the emergency room of River Hospital.
He was born July 5, 1925 in Vineland, NJ, son of the Rev. Walter S. Sr. and Maude Hansen MacPherson. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Theology from Eastern Nazarene College, studied at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario and then graduated from Syracuse University with his Master’s Degree in Library Science. He married Emma Irene VanDresar on August 14, 1948 in Schenectady, NY with his father officiating. Mrs. MacPherson passed away on October 29, 2015.
Walter started his ministry as Pastor of The Church of the Nazarene in Watertown, NY, then Utica, NY and on to Florida, North Carolina, Newfoundland, Canada, completing his Ministry again at Life Church of the Nazarene in Watertown, where he was presently Pastor of Visitation and Congregational Care. He was librarian at Canadian Nazarene College in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg, NY and librarian as volunteer missionary at Nazarene Theological College, Brisbane, Australia, and Caribbean Nazarene College, Trinidad. Upon finally retiring, he enjoyed working as a volunteer at Cornwall Museum, Alexandria Bay, NY. His favorite hobbies when not boating on the loved St. Lawrence River were reading and stamp collecting. He lived a full life right up to his last breath, including extended visits in the winter with his children living in the south, and spending the last two weeks of his life celebrating Christmas with family in Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri.
He is survived by his son, Walter “Scott” (Donna) MacPherson III, Alexandria Bay, three daughters, Lois (Ron) Taylor, Black River, NY, Esther (Paul) Underhay, West Palm Beach, FL and Sarah (David) Avila, Irmo, SC, two brothers, Neil (Charlotte), Independence, MO, and David, Hagerstown, MD, a sister Eunice Osterhout, Clarksville, MD, 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Priscilla MacPherson.
This man. Walter S. MacPherson, Jr. to the world, but Daddy to us, his children. His steady, solid example of Christian manhood has been the rod by which we have measured all others. His unwavering faith. His servant heart. His unending patience. His passionate love for God, wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as our huge extended family and countless friends, colleagues, and parishioners throughout his 94 years.
Today... promoted to glory. Our great loss. Heaven’s forever gain. We love you, Dad.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, January 18th, from 10am until noon at the Life Church of the Nazarene, Watertown. The funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Walton Street Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
