Memorial services for Rev. William A. Masters, age 94, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00AM at the DePeyster Methodist Church with Rev. Ron Stiles officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Masters passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by his loving family. William is survived by a son, David W. Masters of Dryden, NY and a daughter, Valerie L. Kelly and her husband, David Robins, of Stow, OH; a step daughter, Linda J. Marshall and her husband, Dean, of Heuvelton, NY; thirteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews & cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Daniel Masters, in 2004 and daughter, Vickie A. Bartholomew, in 2019; seven brothers, Everett Masters, Kenneth Masters, J. Edwin Masters, Stanley Masters, Robert Masters, Calvin Masters & Clark Masters and two sisters, Ethel LaPash and Mildred Stone. William was born on November 28, 1925, in Dekalb, NY, the son of John and Lena Goings Masters. He graduated from Heuvelton High School in 1943. William enlisted in the United States Naval Air Force in 1943, serving in World War II as an Air Machinist and Air Crewman and was honorably discharged in 1946. He enrolled in Houghton College and upon graduating with a Master of Divinity Degree from their seminary, he became an ordained Elder Minister of the United Methodist Church. William married Elizabeth “Betty” McMartin on June 25, 1952, at the DePeyster Methodist Church with the Rev. Edwin C. Seaman, pastor of the Wesleyan Methodist Church of Heuvelton, officiating. She predeceased him on April 13, 2003. William later married Marguerite Pearson in 2012 at the DePeyster Methodist Church. William enjoyed farming and serving the people in the community. He served as a United Methodist minister all over Northern New York including DePeyster, Hogansburg, Racquette River, Massena Center, Rome, and Madrid. William also served a the “temporary minister” for Richville Community Church for over 16 years. He served a Youth Commissioner and with the help of others, assisted getting a baseball field built for DePeyster youth.
Donations may be made in Williams memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the DePeyster Methodist Church, 435 State Highway 184, Heuvelton, NY 13654.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
