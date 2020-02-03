Port Leyden: Richard A. Cobb, 46, of 2531 State Rt. !2, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at his home.
He was born Feb. 6, 1973 in Lowville the son of Alan and Jane Hutchins Cobb and attended South Lewis Central School in Turin.
He was employed for many years in construction at Fort Drum, Watertown. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by three sons Richard Cobb, Jr., Matthew Cobb and Alan Cobb, all of Port Leyden. His mother Jane Coe , Glenfield and three grandsons and one granddaughter, Brandon Cobb, Deagan Cobb, Ethan Cobb and Ariana Cobb.
He is predeceased by his father Alan who died July 9, 1990 and a sister, Sally Cobb, who died March 6, 2019.
Cremation will be in Chenango Valley Crematorium, Earlville, NY
There are no calling hours or funeral service.
The Callaghan Funeral Home, LLC, Port Leyden is entrusted with the arrangements.
