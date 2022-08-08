HALFMOON - Richard A. Conway, 89, of Halfmoon, NY and Ft. Pierce, FL passed away peacefully Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Three Mile Bay, NY on Feb. 11, 1933, he was the son of the late Hazel Conway Slate and C. Russell Conway.
He graduated in 1950 from Clayton Central High School in Clayton, NY. He went on to serve in the USAFSS as an Airman 1st Class during the Korean War from 1950 – 1954. He served in Okinawa, Japan and was stationed in Myrtle Beach, SC as a radio intercept.
He owned two gas stations, “Homan & Conway” in Glens Falls in the late 1960’s.
He worked for Mohawk Airlines, Allegany Airlines, USAir and US Airways for 32 ½ years as a customer service agent until retiring in 1991.
He was a member of American Legion Mohawk Post 1450 in Halfmoon. He was an avid golfer and belonged to the Airport League at the Van Patten Golf Course. He also loved to travel and went to many places around the world.
He enjoyed cheering for his favorite football team, the Buffalo Bills and avidly followed all sports teams.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Masterson Conway; a daughter, Kathleen Dyer (David) of Lake Worth, FL; a son, Richard R. “Randy” Conway of Coconut Creek, FL; as well as his step children, Gwen Terry, Gay McKinney (James McGloine) and Scott Terry all of Waterford. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Mekenzi and Bayli Conway of Coconut Creek, FL and by his step-grandchildren, Jason and Daniel Piacente of Waterford, Paul McKinney (Lindsey) of Schuylerville, Christopher Terry (Michelle) of Wynantskill and Catherine Truscello (Larry) of Watervliet. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Lynn Russell “Rusty” Conway.
Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box - 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250
To express your sympathy visit, Brendesefuneralhome.com
