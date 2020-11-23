POTSDAM- Richard A. Hollister, age 75, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral.
Dick was predeceased by Jane, his wife of 52 years, who passed away in July 2019. Survivors include his son and his wife, Bill and Amanda Hollister of Whitney Point; his daughter Amy Hollister and her husband Mike Ashley of Massena; and his sister Joan Mackey of Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley to honor the memory of his wife Jane. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.