Gouverneur - Richard A. Pulver, 75, passed away at home on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
As Richard requested, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Richard was born in Rhinebeck, NY on October 18, 1946, the son of Martin and Ethel (Zitz) Pulver Jr.
A man of many trades, Richard worked various jobs including as an iron worker, a butcher, carpenter, and cattle farmer.
He married Linda Cooney in Rhinebeck on August 19, 1972.
The couple lived in the Rhinebeck area until moving to the north country in 1990.
Richard was a rugged outdoorsman, enjoyed working in the fields, hunting, ice fishing, restoring old tractors, and spending time with friends especially his dogs.
He is survived by his wife Linda, his niece Sheri Cooney, and his nephew Thomas Cooney. Richard is predeceased by his parents, his stepfather Alvin Brooks, brother Martin “Bill” Pulver III, and sister Sharan Pulver.
Memorial donations in memory of Richard are encouraged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 U.S. Hwy. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
