COLTON - Graveside services for Richard A. Sitterly, 95, will be held at 11:00 AM on May 30th in Madrid Cemetery, with Pastor Betsy Westman, officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Madrid Hotel.
Richard died March 30, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
