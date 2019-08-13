On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Richard Alexander Lyndaker, loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away at his home in San Diego, California, at the age of 33.
Richard was born on June 17, 1986, in Syracuse, NY to Keith Lyndaker and Suzanne Wadhams. He graduated from Lowville Academy & Central School in June 2004, where he received a national letter of commendation for near-perfect SAT scores. After attending Hamilton College and Jefferson Community College, Richard very soon became a dominating professional poker player. At the time of his death, he was one of the “best high stakes players in the world of No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker games, if not the best,” according to Pokerstars’ most recent publication.
Richard loved travel, living extended periods abroad in Melbourne, Australia ; London, England ; Toronto, Canada ; and Cyprus. Besides San Diego, he also lived in Las Vegas, Boston, and Hoboken, New Jersey. Along his life’s short journey, Richard balanced the arduous concentration of his chosen profession not only as a voracious reader, but also with regularly going fishing, including Fly fishing, or with playing soccer. Relaxation came also through passionately following many sports teams and attending sporting events. He also took breaks to appreciate the arts, music, and theater, not to mention tasting top Michelin Star culinary creations around the world, all part of a truly deliberate endeavor to embrace the best life has to offer. His close friends from high school were as important to him as those he made in the poker world.
Richard was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Richard and Pauline Lyndaker, and his paternal uncle, Ezra Joseph Lyndaker. He is survived by his parents, Suzanne Wadhams of Penfield, N.Y., Keith Lyndaker, of Lowville, N.Y., his half-brother, Jonathan Lyndaker, of Syracuse, NY, and many beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Richard was an animal lover. Donations in his memory can be made to the Humane Society of New York (http://www.humanesocietyny.org/donations/) or an animal shelter of your choosing. His parents are planning to establish scholarships at Lowville Academy & Central School and Jefferson Community College.
The funeral and burial arrangements with Sundquist Funeral Home of Lowville NY are incomplete at this time. The date and time will be published shortly. An on-line message of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com.
