Richard and Joyce Rowen

Memorial graveside services for Richard A. “Dick” Rowen and Joyce A. Rowen of Morley will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Morley Cemetery with Pastor Brad Ingram officiating. Coffee and desserts will be served following the graveside at the Morley Fellowship Hall.
Dick passed away at his home on February 26, 2021 and Joyce on March 23, 2017 at Maplewood Campus.
