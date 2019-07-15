Memorial service for Richard and Marguerite Widell- On July 20 2019, a celebration of life will be held in memory of the Widells, who both passed away this year. It will be held at Grace Episcopal Church at 9:30 AM. A reception will follow at the home of Tom and Nancy Widell at 13 Clinton Street, in Mexico. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations are being sought for the Richard W Widell Memorial Scholarship.
Richard and Marguerite Widell
