Port Leyden—Richard Arie Van Ry, 79, husband of Melanie, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford.
Richard was born in Oneida on January 26, 1944, son of Charles and Ruth Stephenson Van Ry. He grew up in Camden, graduating from Camden High School with the Class of 1962. Thereafter he continued his education, attending SUNY ESF / Syracuse University where he earned his Bachelor Degree in Forest Engineering and later a teaching certificate.
It was also at Syracuse where he met his wife, Melanie Peck. The two were married on June 10, 1967, eventually settling for over 50 years at their present home in Port Leyden. The couple welcomed a daughter, Jennifer, and a son, Pieter.
For many years, Mr. Van Ry taught science and math at South Lewis High School in Turin, retiring in 1996. Richard was a long-time member of the J.S. Koster Hose Company / Port Leyden Fire Department, where he also served as department treasurer. He also enjoyed playing trumpet and French horn in the Boonville and Lowville Village Bands. In his spare time, Richard dabbled in a host of other pursuits, including reading, woodworking, snowshoe making, basket weaving and other hobbies, always searching for something new to learn.
In addition to his wife and best friend, Melanie, he is survived by his beloved children, Jennifer Van Ry Capozzi (John) and Pieter Arie Van Ry; grandchildren Jaiden, Kieran, Rylan, Ellie and Zack; sister Barbara Van Ry Klem (Don); sister-in-law Glenda Van Ry and brother-in-law Gordy Moore; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Ruth Van Ry of Camden, brother Charles “Dutch” Van Ry, sister Betty Ann Van Ry Moore, sister Mary Van Ry Brooks and her husband Steve Brooks.
Calling hours will be held Monday, March 13 between 5:00-7:00 at the Trainor Funeral Home on Schuyler Street in Boonville. Services will be Tuesday, March 14 at noon, also at Trainor. Internment will take place in the spring in Osceola. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the J.S. Koster Hose Company, Port Leyden, NY 13433.
