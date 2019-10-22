LOWVILLE, NY ~ Richard C. Fuller, 93, formerly of Number Four Rd., Lowville, died peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where he had resided since this past April.
Born in Lyonsdale, NY on January 30, 1926, the son of Charles W. and Lamoine (Hyers) Fuller, he received his early education at Gouldtown Country School, his secondary education at Port Leyden High School and received his GED from Lowville Academy.
He married Cecelia J. Markum on April 30, 1944 at St. Martin’s Rectory in Port Leyden. Mrs. Fuller died on September 30th of this year.
A World War II veteran, Mr. Fuller entered the US Navy on March 23, 1944 and served as a Motor Machinist’s Mate 2nd class and served until being honorably discharged on February 3, 1946.
Richard began his working career at the Gould Paper Company in Lyons Falls including the upper A&B Mill before WWII, the big mill after the war, and eventually as a supervisor in their hardwood plant, known as the Hepburn Mill.
Following his many years working at Gould, he and his wife purchased and operated Bieche’s Hotel in Petries Corners and later renamed it Dick and Cel’s Grill which they continued to run for many years. Dick and his wife later worked as stewards of The Rap-Shaw Club at Stillwater Reservoir for ten years before retiring.
Richard was a communicant of and former “greeter” at St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan, and was a life member of the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion in Croghan, the Lowville VFW, and the NRA.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, and in particular, going on fishing trips with his wife to Canada. He was also a well-known trapper during his life.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, William E. and Julie Fuller, of Lowville, and Bruce E. and Nora Fuller, of Marysville, Washington; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, and two daughters-in-law, Nancy Fuller, of Pennellville, NY and Sharon Fuller, of Castorland.
In addition to his loving wife, Cecelia, of 75 years, he was predeceased by three sons, Charles J. Fuller who died in 2013, Terry J. Fuller, who died in 2010, and Thomas M. Fuller, who died in 1984, and his sister, Heleva Bartelotte.
Dick’s funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, beginning with a 9:45 a.m. Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating.
Interment with military honors will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Bremen.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 24th, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan.
Online obituary and messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.