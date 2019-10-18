Richard C. Meagher, 86, of Cincinnati and formerly of Watertown, passed away Sunday October 13th, 2019.
The funeral service will be 11 am Friday, October 25th, 2019 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the funeral beginning at 10am.
Mr. Meagher is survived by a son Steven (Beva) Meagher; a daughter Karen Ann (Douglas) Ferguson; grandchildren Steven (Rachel) Meagher and Nicole (Jon) Byers; his great grandchildren Stella, Quinn and Lila Byers; his sister Janice Straus. He was predeceased by his wife Jeanne and a son Joseph.
Richard was born in Fort Monroe, VA, November 3, 1932. He was raised in Watertown and graduated from Watertown High School. He served with the US Air Force from 1951-1955.
Following his military service, Richard went to work for the Agricultural Insurance Co. in Watertown, later transferring to Dallas, TX and Los Angeles, CA and then back to Watertown.
He relocated to Cincinnati, OH when the company was purchased by the Great American Insurance Co.. Mr. Meagher held the position of Assistant Vice President with the company when he retired.
He married Jeanne LaFave of Watertown in 1957. Mrs. Meagher passed away June 16th, 2018.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
