Richard C. Soule, 88 of Lacona, passed away Friday November 8, 2019 at his home.
Richard was born April 5, 1931 in Lacona to Charles T and C Louise (Tuell) Soule.
He was a graduate of Sandy Creek High School. Richard was in the United States Marine Corp from 1952-54 and served in Korea. He married Sandra (Sonnie) Edick February 17, 1952 at her parents’ home in Lacona.
Richard was a member of Soule Bros Hunting Club, Cable Trail VFW and Lacona Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in the woods.
Surviving are his 3 children; Richard, Jr (Patricia) Soule, MI; Daniel Soule and companion Lynn, Sandy Creek; Susan (Neal) McKenna, Lacona a sister Carol Doe, Adams; a brother Gordon Soule, Lacona; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Sandra and a sister Jane Cowan.
There are no services at this time. Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
Donations may be made in his honor to Lacona Fire Dept or Oswego County Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.