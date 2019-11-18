Massena: Richard C. Tucker, 73, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Massena Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will take place in the spring at Phillips Memorial Home with burial to follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Louisville.
Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
