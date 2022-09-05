ROCHESTER-- Richard Charles “Dick” O’Brien, 69, of Rochester, NY, passed away on September 2, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. A funeral Mass will be held immediately following at 12 noon at the Church of the Visitation officiated by Rev. Shane Lynch, with burial to follow in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk, NY.
Richard was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania to Kenneth J. and Eunice C. (Bogart) O’Brien on April 22, 1953. He went to high school at Norwood-Norfolk Central and graduated in 1972. He worked as a machinist in the Rochester area until his retirement. He enjoyed, fishing, hunting, camping, and researching his family ancestry. Richard is survived by his wife, Linda (Torre) O’Brien of Rochester, NY; his surviving siblings are Patrick J. O’Brien, Hyrum, UT; Dawn (Jim) Cavallario, Chesapeake, VA; Carol (Gil) Gonthier, Norfolk, NY; Cathy (Peter) Rodger, Norwood, NY; his brother and sister in-laws; Janet and Randy Schneider, Commack, NY; Thomas Torre, Webster, NY; Sharon and Andy DeMarco, Webster, NY; Bernard and Rachel Torre, New Castle, DE as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Eunice O’Brien and two brothers Michael G. O’Brien and John K. O’Brien. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Visitation Cemetery, PO Box 637, Norfolk, NY or to the American Heart Association. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Richard C. O’Brien.
