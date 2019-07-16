Richard Charles Towne, 78, Newton Falls, NY, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY.
Richard was born August 6, 1940 in Newton Falls to Leland W. Towne and Helen K. Evans. He attended schools in both Star Lake and Newton Falls. His marriage was to Viola Ward, in Lacona NY. Viola passed away on February 5, 2005. He worked for many years at the Newton Falls Paper Mill in the screening room before retiring.
Among his survivors, include, 2 sisters Robert and Della Kuhn of Gouverneur and Shirley Aston of Hammondsport, NY. He is survived by his son, Phillip Towne of Newton Falls and his son Stephen Towne of Star Lake (who passed away on July 9th, 2019). He is also survived by his granddaughter Heather Taylor of Virginia, by his grandson Jonathon Kennedy, and by several nieces and nephews.
Richard is predeceased by his son, Paul Towne.
Richard was a member of the Newton Falls Fish and Game Club and the Masonic Lodge in Oswegatchie, Edwards, and Gouverneur. He was a proud former member of the Newtown Falls Fire Department and Racing Team. Hunting, fishing, and hiking the Five Ponds Wilderness Areas were a few of his favorite hobbies.
There will be a grave side memorial service held at the Oswegatchie Cemetery on Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are with Hawley Funeral Home in Star Lake
