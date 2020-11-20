Richard D Bright 1/25/1951 - 10/24/2020. Born in Rome NY as Duane Edward Parsons unknown parents. Taken in with his sister Rosa as foster children 1952 by Beatrix and Edward Bright . On November 13th 1954 Duane was adopted by the Brights and change his name to Richard Douglas Bright . Richard also know as Dick did many jobs. He started helping his parents in many different stores he was a toy salesman a car salesman a truck driver snow plow driver snow removal bartender mechanic machinist in different departments in the New York air brake for many years . He loved making steam parts at the New York air brake for steam trains . Richard’s love was steam trains, teddy bears, horses and his family also helping others. The funeral will be private due to Corona. He will be buried at Jerusalem cemetery Canton New York. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Richard is survived by his wife Malinda Simmons Bright their four children, Christopher & wife Sara his children Shia and Chloe Bright of Macomb ; daughter MandyBeth with two sons Micah and Malici Bright Gouverneur ; daughter AmberBeth husband Dustin two daughters Ceyonna and Akeira Harmer Gouverneur ; Robert and two sons Haiden and Karson Gouverneur . Deceased before him is his adopted parents Beatrix and Edwards Bright . Donations can be made to his wife Malinda bright at 45 Beckwith Street Gouverneur New York, 13642 for medical and funeral expenses .
