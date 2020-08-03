NORWOOD- A Mass of Christian Burial for 82 year old Richard D. “Rick” Lavine, a resident of 323 Lakeshore Drive, Norwood, will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Zion Episcopal Church in Colton with The Rt. Rev. William Love presiding. Burial will be held in the Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Per guidance from NYS, social distancing and facial coverings are recommended and appreciated. Mr. Lavine passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his wife at his side.
Rick is survived by his wife of 57 years, The Rev. Patricia Lavine, Norwood and deacon/vicar of the Colton Zion Episcopal Church; his two sons, Cory Lavine, Nashville, TN and Thomas Lavine and his companion Jody Nicholas, Oshkosh, WI; one granddaughter, Isabella Lavine and two sisters, Judith Scholz, Winthrop and Ellen-Kay Fallick, Birmingham, AL as well as several nieces and nephews. Rick was pre-deceased by his parents and a daughter, Kimberly Lavine in 1979.
Born in Ogdensburg, NY on December 25, 1937 to the late William H. and Daisy Bishop Lavine, Rick graduated from Hermon-Dekalb Central School in 1956. He later graduated from the Rupert School of Auctioneering. Rick married Patricia I. Campbell on June 1, 1963. He was a devoted husband and father who worked at St. Lawrence University as an equipment manager. He loved spending time with his family, especially attending their sporting events, he loved animals, especially his dog Rivera and Rick appreciated antiques. He was very active with the Zion Church and enjoyed spending time with his church family Memorial donations in Rick’s memory can be made to the Colton Zion Episcopal Church or to the Potsdam Animal Shelter and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
