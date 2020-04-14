Richard (Dick) Bartelotte, 67, of Marmon Road, Port Leyden, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a seven year battle with bone marrow cancer.
He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Angela Brooks Bartelotte; a daughter and daughter in-law, Noelle and Meinke Bartelotte-Fisscher of Port Leyden; a son and daughter in-law, Brooks and Cortney Bartelotte of Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren, Lindsey Fisscher, Wyatt, Sylas, and Qynn Bartelotte; a brother and sister in-law, Maurice and Mary Bartelotte of Conway, SC; a sister and brother in-law, Jeanne and Will McDougall of Lyons Falls; a brother and sister in-law, John and Trisha Bartelotte of Santa Maria, CA; and a sister in-law he loved like a sister, Sheri Terwilliger and her family; sisters in-law and their spouses, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother Heleva (Bea) Bartelotte and a brother in-law he loved like a brother, William (Bill) Terwilliger.
Dick was born on July 5, 1952 in Lowville and grew up in Gouldtown. He graduated from South Lewis High School in 1971. He worked at Sweeney Lumber Co. as a teen, Georgia Pacific/Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper for over 28 years until it’s closing, and Lyonsdale BioMass for 15 years. On July 21, 1979 he married Angela Brooks in St. Martin’s Catholic Church Port Leyden. They enjoyed traveling to visit family, exploring St. John, USVI, and appreciating nature.
Dick was an avid Yankees fan who enjoyed woodworking, shooting (especially trap), and kayaking with Ang and their dog Brody. He most cherished any time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced by Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to The Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation, 4330 East West Highway Suite 230, Bethesda, MD 20841. Tele 800-747-2820.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
