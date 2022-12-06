Richard (Dick) Calvin McNeely, Jr., 84, resident of Pulaski, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 2, 2022. He was born November 6, 1938, in Watertown, NY to Richard Calvin McNeely, Sr. and Ellen Bessie Shaw. Dick was married to his beloved wife of 62 years, Linda Ann Spinelli, on October 22, 1960, in Rodman. Dick and Linda met at the Olympic Theater in Watertown, NY. It was Dick’s first job as assistant manager.
Dick grew up in Rodman and attended Adams Center High School, graduating in 1956. Dick’s most cherished memory from high school was captain of the varsity basketball team. The team made it to sectionals and played at the War Memorial in Syracuse. They lost. His love of basketball followed him throughout his life as a diehard SU basketball fan After high school Dick attended the Watertown School of Commerce. It was there that he began his business career, which would end at the age of 81 with the sale of Hi-Lite Airfield Services. Early jobs included working at Black Clawson as an estimator and Chapin Watermatics as a bookkeeper. In 1976, Dick accepted the opportunity to own and operate the Hess Gas Station on Outer Leray Street in Watertown. It was here that he met his best friend and his wife, Dennis and Karen Smith. Dick’s family is extremely thankful for their tireless and affectionate care given to Dick over the last few months of his illness.
In 1989, Dick and his son, Calvin, had an idea to start a road markings company, Hi-Lite. Soon most of his family was working with him to build a great company that would sell 30 years later. In no way would Dick say it was an easy path. Winning jobs, corralling the family, and funding the business were all daily challenges. Many times, throughout the 90’s he thought it might be the last year in business. The company did persevere and grew into the largest airfield marking’s contractor in the United States. His legacy was to work hard, show up to work on time, never give up, and follow your instincts.
What was most important to Dick was his large family. He raised his family in Adams Center, where he was a member of the Adams Center Fire Department. Dick is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter, Jacqueline Leah Donnelly and her late husband, William Donnelly, 3 sons, Richard Calvin McNeely III and wife Rhonda, John Shaw McNeely and husband Robert Woodside, and Howard Charles McNeely and wife Gina, former daughter in-law, Jayme McNeely, sister-in-law, Nancy McNeely and brother-in-law, Ronald Reed. Dick had seven grandchildren Richard “Bub”, Jessica, AnnMarie, William “Jake”, Carter, Emma and Jaymeson and nine great grandchildren, Zachary, Kameron, Kerrigan, Tyler, Mariyah, Sophia, Wren, Richard and Titan. Dick was predeceased by his older brother, Edward and younger sister, Rebecca.
Dick and Linda have always gone above and beyond for their children and grandchildren. You could always find them cheering the kids at local sporting events. Despite the cold temperatures Dick would never miss watching his grandsons, Jake and Carter, play hockey at their local Salmon Run Hockey Association in Pulaski. In lieu of flowers, Dick’s requested contributions be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, designated for the Richard Calvin and Linda McNeely Fund, which will perpetuate support for local youth hockey.
A memorial service will be held at the Pulaski Wesleyan Church where Dick was a member, at 2 p.m., Monday, December 12th. Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Friends and family are invited to join in fellowship following the service at the Adams Country Club. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.