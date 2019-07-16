Richard “Dick” Fennessey, 83, of Hannawa Falls, NY, passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on June 27, 2019. Born in Syracuse, NY, on December 4, 1935, Dick was the son of Francis and Katherine (Sabourin) Fennessey, and attended Onondaga Valley Academy. He served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, from which he retired in 1974 as a first sergeant. His service included a tour in Vietnam. He also worked at the Association for Retarded Citizens (now The ARC) of Onondaga in Syracuse for many years. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 52 years, Pauline (Stock) Fennessey, who passed away in 2009. Dick also was predeceased by his twin brother, Leo, of Coppers Cove, TX; his sister, Katherine (Herbert) Merritt of Valatie, NY; and his sons Peter and Michael. He is survived by his sons Richard Fennessey and his wife, Carmen Stuart Fennessey, of Potsdam, and Patrick Fennessey and his wife, Susan (Stella) Fennessey, of New York City; daughter-in-law Pamela (Monroe) Fennessey of Syracuse; sister Sarah Ann Duncan of Hyde Park, MA; sister-in-law Pamela (Stock) Morgan of South Carolina; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam, NY on August 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a burial service at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence County. Please send memories and condolences online at www.garnerfh.com. Arrangements with Garner Funeral Service.
Richard “Dick” Fennessey
