Richard “Dick” John Aldrich, 87, formerly of Watertown, New York, died in his sleep March 2022 in Decatur, Georgia. He was the son of Margaret Doyle and Leon Aldrich. Dick was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and
a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy.
He served 4 years in the Air Force and then completed the pharmacy program at St. John’s University. It was there that he met his wife, Rita Enright. The remainder of his work was in Long Island, and Albany, New York areas. Following the death of his wife in 2010, Dick moved to Missouri and then Decatur, GA. where he lived with his daughter and her family.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Aldrich Sarafianos, her husband Stefan, four grandchildren (Mary Claire, George, Katherine, and Theodore) and his sister, Martha Aldrich Matlick.
Memorial Services will be held in Frederick, MD, home of his sister, and burial will be in the summer at St. John’s cemetery in Valatia, New York.
