Richard E. Davison, 58, of Central Square, NY, passed away January 31, 2022 at Upstate University in Syracuse.
He was born on October 26, 1963 in Gouverneur, NY, son of Robert C. and Constance E. (Sayers) Davison. Richard graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1981, earned his Associates Degree from Canton ATC and a Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Plattsburgh.
Following school he worked as a manager at Hill’s Department Store in the Salmon Run Mall for five years. By 1990, he had moved to Central Square and began working at the US Post Service in North Syracuse. Richard worked there for 23 years as a Mail Handler. Richard enjoyed the outdoors as an avid hunter and fisherman.
Among his survivors are his beloved mother, Constance E. Davison, Watertown; his five siblings and their spouses, and six nieces and nephews. Margaret S. “Peggy” and Ronnie Granger, Watertown, Michael R. Davison and Donald Twomey, Boston, MA, and their two sons, Seth and Luke Davison-Twomey, Timothy J. and Sheila Davison, Gouverneur, and their children, Alayna and Colter, Kevin J. and Tana Davison, Watertown, and their two children Ashley and Tyler. Thomas Davison and Joseph Boschelli, Naples, FL; in addition, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his loving father, Robert C. Davison.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated and the family will hold a memorial service and burial at a later date.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice in his memory.
Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.hartandbrucefh.com
