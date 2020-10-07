Richard E. Gallup, 93, Clayton, passed away Wednesday October 7th, 2020 at the Hopsice Residence, Gotham St., Watertown, with his daughters at his side.
Calling hours are Tuesday, October 13th from 11am - 1 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown, with a graveside service to follow in Brookside Cemetery at 1:30pm.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
