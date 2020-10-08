On October 7, 2020 Richard E. Gallup passed away while under the compassionate care of Hospice.
Calling hours will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown on Tuesday, October 13th from 11 am – 1 pm. A graveside service will follow the calling hours in the Brookside Cemetery.
Richard was born February 13, 1927 in Watertown, NY to the late Harold and Dorothy Potter Gallup.
He enlisted in the Navy December 26, 1944 where he proudly served during WWII aboard the USS Rixey. He received an honorable discharge July 6, 1946. He returned home to Three Mile Bay to marry the girl next door, Ruth E. MacDonald on December 15,1946. The marriage endured until her death May 6, 1995.
Richard and Ruth had three daughters. The eldest Judith was born March 16, 1949. She developed kidney disease in her teens and eventually required tri-weekly dialysis in Rochester, NY. They never failed to get Judy to her treatments while maintaining full time employment and caring for their other children. Richard donated a kidney to Judy in February 1972; she fought valiantly but died due to complications in January 1974.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Jacqueline Gallup, Evans Mills; Jo Hood, Clayton; his siblings, Harold, TN; Russell (Trese), Clayton; Kenneth, Black River; Patricia (Albert) Montroy, Ogdensburg and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, wife and daughter he was predeceased by his sister-in-law Donna Gallup and companion for over 20 years, Donna Peters Chamberlain.
Richard loved his family and was very interested in genealogy. He cherished annual family reunions in Canada and traveled within New York State and beyond to meet with relatives and discover new family ties. His remarkable memory made him a source of information to others.
He had many hobbies over the years, with bowling and cars the most enduring. He had owned over 90 vehicles. When a relative challenged him on this, he wrote off a detailed list that remains in his desk drawer.
