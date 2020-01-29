Richard E. Jackson, 74, Watertown, passed away Friday, January 24th 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he was a resident.
Services are for the convenience of the family. Spring burial will be in the North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Georgiana Jackson, Watertown; several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Donna Chapman.
Richard was born in Watertown September 8th, 1945, a son to Emmett J. and Marie E. Gardner Jackson. He graduated from Watertown High School. Richard served with the US Navy 6th Fleet in Naples Italy from January of 1966 until his honorable discharge in November of 1969.
Richard graduated from Jefferson Community College with an associates degree and a bachelors degree from Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
He worked in the Logistics department at Chapin Watermatics for 25 years until retiring.
Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Stoney Creek Fishing Club.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.